Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 23, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:49a
|Low
Fri 1:59p
|High
Fri 8:11p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:23a
|Low
Fri 1:23p
|High
Fri 7:45p
|Low
Sat 2:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:37a
|Low
Fri 1:35p
|High
Fri 7:59p
|Low
Sat 2:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:19a
|Low
Fri 1:27p
|High
Fri 7:41p
|Low
Sat 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:01a
|High
Fri 11:29a
|Low
Fri 6:04p
|High
Fri 11:51p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:39a
|Low
Fri 1:53p
|High
Fri 8:02p
|Low
Sat 2:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 10:36a
|Low
Fri 5:38p
|High
Fri 10:58p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:24a
|Low
Fri 2:13p
|High
Fri 8:48p
|Low
Sat 3:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:28a
|Low
Fri 1:24p
|High
Fri 7:52p
|Low
Sat 2:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:56a
|Low
Fri 1:45p
|High
Fri 8:28p
|Low
Sat 2:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:35a
|Low
Fri 1:29p
|High
Fri 8:02p
|Low
Sat 2:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:34a
|Low
Fri 2:25p
|High
Fri 9:00p
|Low
Sat 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.
MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
TUE...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).