Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 23, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 84° Winds From the North

6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:49a Low

Fri 1:59p High

Fri 8:11p Low

Sat 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:23a Low

Fri 1:23p High

Fri 7:45p Low

Sat 2:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:37a Low

Fri 1:35p High

Fri 7:59p Low

Sat 2:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:19a Low

Fri 1:27p High

Fri 7:41p Low

Sat 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:01a High

Fri 11:29a Low

Fri 6:04p High

Fri 11:51p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:39a Low

Fri 1:53p High

Fri 8:02p Low

Sat 2:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 10:36a Low

Fri 5:38p High

Fri 10:58p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:24a Low

Fri 2:13p High

Fri 8:48p Low

Sat 3:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 1:24p High

Fri 7:52p Low

Sat 2:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:56a Low

Fri 1:45p High

Fri 8:28p Low

Sat 2:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:35a Low

Fri 1:29p High

Fri 8:02p Low

Sat 2:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:34a Low

Fri 2:25p High

Fri 9:00p Low

Sat 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).