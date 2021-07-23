Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 23, 2021

Long Branch (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature78° - 84°
WindsFrom the North
6 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 7:49a		Low
Fri 1:59p		High
Fri 8:11p		Low
Sat 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:23a		Low
Fri 1:23p		High
Fri 7:45p		Low
Sat 2:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:37a		Low
Fri 1:35p		High
Fri 7:59p		Low
Sat 2:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:19a		Low
Fri 1:27p		High
Fri 7:41p		Low
Sat 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:01a		High
Fri 11:29a		Low
Fri 6:04p		High
Fri 11:51p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 7:39a		Low
Fri 1:53p		High
Fri 8:02p		Low
Sat 2:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 10:36a		Low
Fri 5:38p		High
Fri 10:58p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 8:24a		Low
Fri 2:13p		High
Fri 8:48p		Low
Sat 3:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:28a		Low
Fri 1:24p		High
Fri 7:52p		Low
Sat 2:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 7:56a		Low
Fri 1:45p		High
Fri 8:28p		Low
Sat 2:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 7:35a		Low
Fri 1:29p		High
Fri 8:02p		Low
Sat 2:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 8:34a		Low
Fri 2:25p		High
Fri 9:00p		Low
Sat 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT...NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN...SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT...SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Light swell in the evening.

MON...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

TUE...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top