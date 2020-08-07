Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 7, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Winds
|From the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|High
Fri 11:18a
|Low
Fri 5:19p
|High
Fri 11:29p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:52a
|Low
Fri 4:43p
|High
Fri 11:03p
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:06a
|Low
Fri 4:55p
|High
Fri 11:17p
|Low
Sat 5:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:48a
|Low
Fri 4:47p
|High
Fri 10:59p
|Low
Sat 5:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:10a
|High
Fri 2:58p
|Low
Fri 9:24p
|High
Sat 3:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|High
Fri 11:07a
|Low
Fri 5:15p
|High
Fri 11:19p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:44a
|High
Fri 2:05p
|Low
Fri 8:58p
|High
Sat 2:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|High
Fri 11:49a
|Low
Fri 5:40p
|High
Fri 11:55p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:48a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 10:59p
|Low
Sat 5:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:06a
|High
Fri 11:13a
|Low
Fri 5:08p
|High
Fri 11:29p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:53a
|Low
Fri 4:47p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:43a
|High
Fri 11:52a
|Low
Fri 5:52p
|High
Sat 12:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).