Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 7, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 81° Winds From the East

7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:05a High

Fri 11:18a Low

Fri 5:19p High

Fri 11:29p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:52a Low

Fri 4:43p High

Fri 11:03p Low

Sat 5:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:06a Low

Fri 4:55p High

Fri 11:17p Low

Sat 5:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:48a Low

Fri 4:47p High

Fri 10:59p Low

Sat 5:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:10a High

Fri 2:58p Low

Fri 9:24p High

Sat 3:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:05a High

Fri 11:07a Low

Fri 5:15p High

Fri 11:19p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:44a High

Fri 2:05p Low

Fri 8:58p High

Sat 2:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:35a High

Fri 11:49a Low

Fri 5:40p High

Fri 11:55p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:48a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 10:59p Low

Sat 5:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:06a High

Fri 11:13a Low

Fri 5:08p High

Fri 11:29p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:53a Low

Fri 4:47p High

Fri 11:05p Low

Sat 5:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:43a High

Fri 11:52a Low

Fri 5:52p High

Sat 12:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).