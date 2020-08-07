Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 7, 2020

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature75° - 81°
WindsFrom the East
7 - 12 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:05a		High
Fri 11:18a		Low
Fri 5:19p		High
Fri 11:29p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:52a		Low
Fri 4:43p		High
Fri 11:03p		Low
Sat 5:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:06a		Low
Fri 4:55p		High
Fri 11:17p		Low
Sat 5:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:48a		Low
Fri 4:47p		High
Fri 10:59p		Low
Sat 5:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:10a		High
Fri 2:58p		Low
Fri 9:24p		High
Sat 3:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:05a		High
Fri 11:07a		Low
Fri 5:15p		High
Fri 11:19p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:44a		High
Fri 2:05p		Low
Fri 8:58p		High
Sat 2:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:35a		High
Fri 11:49a		Low
Fri 5:40p		High
Fri 11:55p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:48a		Low
Fri 4:52p		High
Fri 10:59p		Low
Sat 5:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:06a		High
Fri 11:13a		Low
Fri 5:08p		High
Fri 11:29p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:53a		Low
Fri 4:47p		High
Fri 11:05p		Low
Sat 5:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:43a		High
Fri 11:52a		Low
Fri 5:52p		High
Sat 12:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

