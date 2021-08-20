Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 20, 2021

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature79° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:42a		Low
Fri 12:53p		High
Fri 7:06p		Low
Sat 1:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:16a		Low
Fri 12:17p		High
Fri 6:40p		Low
Sat 1:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:30a		Low
Fri 12:29p		High
Fri 6:54p		Low
Sat 1:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:12a		Low
Fri 12:21p		High
Fri 6:36p		Low
Sat 1:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 10:22a		Low
Fri 4:58p		High
Fri 10:46p		Low
Sat 5:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:30a		Low
Fri 12:43p		High
Fri 6:55p		Low
Sat 1:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:29a		Low
Fri 4:32p		High
Fri 9:53p		Low
Sat 5:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:15a		Low
Fri 1:06p		High
Fri 7:41p		Low
Sat 2:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:24a		Low
Fri 12:20p		High
Fri 6:48p		Low
Sat 1:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:47a		Low
Fri 12:38p		High
Fri 7:21p		Low
Sat 1:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:33a		Low
Fri 12:26p		High
Fri 6:59p		Low
Sat 1:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:28a		Low
Fri 1:20p		High
Fri 7:55p		Low
Sat 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

MON...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

