Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 20, 2021

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 84° Winds From the South

6 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:42a Low

Fri 12:53p High

Fri 7:06p Low

Sat 1:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:16a Low

Fri 12:17p High

Fri 6:40p Low

Sat 1:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:30a Low

Fri 12:29p High

Fri 6:54p Low

Sat 1:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:12a Low

Fri 12:21p High

Fri 6:36p Low

Sat 1:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 10:22a Low

Fri 4:58p High

Fri 10:46p Low

Sat 5:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:30a Low

Fri 12:43p High

Fri 6:55p Low

Sat 1:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:29a Low

Fri 4:32p High

Fri 9:53p Low

Sat 5:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:15a Low

Fri 1:06p High

Fri 7:41p Low

Sat 2:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:24a Low

Fri 12:20p High

Fri 6:48p Low

Sat 1:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:47a Low

Fri 12:38p High

Fri 7:21p Low

Sat 1:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:33a Low

Fri 12:26p High

Fri 6:59p Low

Sat 1:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:28a Low

Fri 1:20p High

Fri 7:55p Low

Sat 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

SAT NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.

MON...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).