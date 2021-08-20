Jersey Shore Report for Friday, August 20, 2021
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 9 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:42a
|Low
Fri 12:53p
|High
Fri 7:06p
|Low
Sat 1:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:16a
|Low
Fri 12:17p
|High
Fri 6:40p
|Low
Sat 1:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:30a
|Low
Fri 12:29p
|High
Fri 6:54p
|Low
Sat 1:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:12a
|Low
Fri 12:21p
|High
Fri 6:36p
|Low
Sat 1:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 10:22a
|Low
Fri 4:58p
|High
Fri 10:46p
|Low
Sat 5:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:30a
|Low
Fri 12:43p
|High
Fri 6:55p
|Low
Sat 1:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:29a
|Low
Fri 4:32p
|High
Fri 9:53p
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:15a
|Low
Fri 1:06p
|High
Fri 7:41p
|Low
Sat 2:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:24a
|Low
Fri 12:20p
|High
Fri 6:48p
|Low
Sat 1:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:47a
|Low
Fri 12:38p
|High
Fri 7:21p
|Low
Sat 1:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:33a
|Low
Fri 12:26p
|High
Fri 6:59p
|Low
Sat 1:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:28a
|Low
Fri 1:20p
|High
Fri 7:55p
|Low
Sat 2:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT...SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
SAT NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds around 10 kt, becoming N with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
SUN...Tropical storm conditions possible. NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the evening.
MON...Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).