Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:03am - 8:00pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:53a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 10:08p Low

Tue 4:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:27a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 9:42p Low

Tue 4:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:41a Low

Mon 3:48p High

Mon 9:56p Low

Tue 4:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:23a Low

Mon 3:40p High

Mon 9:38p Low

Tue 4:07a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:05a High

Mon 1:33p Low

Mon 8:17p High

Tue 1:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:46a Low

Mon 4:03p High

Mon 10:03p Low

Tue 4:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 12:40p Low

Mon 7:51p High

Tue 12:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:48a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:33a Low

Mon 3:33p High

Mon 9:50p Low

Tue 4:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 4:00p High

Mon 10:30p Low

Tue 4:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:39a Low

Mon 3:41p High

Mon 9:58p Low

Tue 4:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:43a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 11:03p Low

Tue 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

