NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 11

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:03am - 8:00pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:53a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 10:08p		Low
Tue 4:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:27a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 9:42p		Low
Tue 4:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:41a		Low
Mon 3:48p		High
Mon 9:56p		Low
Tue 4:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:23a		Low
Mon 3:40p		High
Mon 9:38p		Low
Tue 4:07a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:05a		High
Mon 1:33p		Low
Mon 8:17p		High
Tue 1:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:46a		Low
Mon 4:03p		High
Mon 10:03p		Low
Tue 4:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:39a		High
Mon 12:40p		Low
Mon 7:51p		High
Tue 12:55a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:48a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:33a		Low
Mon 3:33p		High
Mon 9:50p		Low
Tue 4:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 4:00p		High
Mon 10:30p		Low
Tue 4:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:39a		Low
Mon 3:41p		High
Mon 9:58p		Low
Tue 4:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:43a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 11:03p		Low
Tue 5:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

