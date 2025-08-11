NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 11
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:03am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:53a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 10:08p
|Low
Tue 4:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:27a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 9:42p
|Low
Tue 4:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:41a
|Low
Mon 3:48p
|High
Mon 9:56p
|Low
Tue 4:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:23a
|Low
Mon 3:40p
|High
Mon 9:38p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:05a
|High
Mon 1:33p
|Low
Mon 8:17p
|High
Tue 1:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:46a
|Low
Mon 4:03p
|High
Mon 10:03p
|Low
Tue 4:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 12:40p
|Low
Mon 7:51p
|High
Tue 12:55a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:48a
|Low
Mon 4:38p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:33a
|Low
Mon 3:33p
|High
Mon 9:50p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 4:00p
|High
Mon 10:30p
|Low
Tue 4:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:39a
|Low
Mon 3:41p
|High
Mon 9:58p
|Low
Tue 4:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:43a
|Low
Mon 4:38p
|High
Mon 11:03p
|Low
Tue 5:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
