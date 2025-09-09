Two New Jersey icons announce their delicious fall milkshake
While technically summer isn’t over yet, there’s an undeniable sense of fall in the Garden State.
A few leaves have started changing, the temperatures are lowering, and we’re getting the first round of autumnal flavors in stores and restaurants.
One particular fall treat is coming from two Central Jersey favorites who joined forces to make a seasonal milkshake.
Jersey Freeze collaborates with Delicious Orchards
It’s being described as “the collab you have been waiting for,” and with the newest Jersey Freeze store being down the street from Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, let’s hope it’s not the last collaboration we see.
Jersey Freeze’s shake of the month is the Apple Crumb Pie shake
An extra-thick, hand-spun cinnamon sugar milkshake made with our famous Jersey Freeze soft serve, loaded with fresh crushed Delicious Orchards apple crumb pie, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and crowned with a slice of their legendary apple crumb cake.
Just typing this makes me want to ditch my laptop to go try this shake out.
Jersey Freeze is famous for its ice cream, and Delicious Orchards is one of the best food markets in New Jersey (don’t sleep on trying their apple cider donuts!). It only makes sense that they would team up.
Jersey Freeze locations
The Apple Crumb Pie shake will be available at all three Jersey Freeze stores all September long:
Freehold: 120 Manalapan Ave, (Route 9 & Route 33)
Holmdel: 101 Crawfords Corner Road
Colts Neck: 340 Route 34
As Jersey Freeze said on their Instagram page- “Do. Not. Miss. This. One.”
