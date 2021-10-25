Jersey City, NJ restaurant manager hospitalized in check dispute, cops say

JERSEY CITY — A dispute over a bill led to the assault of a restaurant manager Sunday evening.

Jersey City police said a group who had eaten at the Hibachi Grill & Buffet at the Hudson Mall allegedly got into a fight with the manager, sending him to a hospital with neck injuries and head trauma.

The group left the restaurant before police arrived. Police did not disclose the identity of the manager.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the group slammed the manager's head on a countertop.

