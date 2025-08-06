Jersey cheesesteak joint competes on Food Network
If you have never watched "The Great Food Truck Race" on Food Network, now you have reason to. Jersey is being repped.
The show is in its 18th season, and it's described as part "Top Chef" and part "Cannonball Run" in that each episode has a number of food trucks trying to make the most profit in a given city. The truck that brings in the least is sent home, and the remaining food trucks move on to the next city for the next episode.
Challenges are thrown at them. Things like you have to suddenly make everything vegan, or your supplies get limited, forcing you to get creative. The winning food truck operator gets $50,000.
From Staten Island to Toms River
The New Jersey connection? G's Cheesesteaks, a restaurant in Toms River on Route 37.
Giacomo Pisano is the founder and comes from a long line of restaurateurs. He started his first cheesesteak joint on Staten Island in 2015 when he was only 20 years old. A food truck followed, then more store locations like the one in Toms River in 2023. He also opened one in Dallas, Texas, and has more planned in Texas and Florida.
He'll certainly get to see more of the country on "The Great Food Truck Race." The first episode of the season began in Savannah, Georgia, and Pisano is confident.
"Simplicity is key. We don't do the fancy stuff: Steak, onions, bread, and cheese," he said on the show. "I think we can win this thing."
When to watch the show
The host Chef Tyler Florence was impressed and had nothing but compliments for his product. The show moves on to Charleston, South Carolina, for Episode 2, and G's Cheesesteaks will be there. They finished in second place to advance.
If you want to cheer on a hardworking Jersey guy, "The Great Food Truck Race" airs at 9 p.m. Sundays on Food Network.
