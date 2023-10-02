Jenks frees the beaches — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

The synthetic opioid fentanyl is wreaking havoc on the illegal drug market, turning an already frightening overdose crisis into an even deadlier mess.

On the heels of new research out of UCLA, experts are reminding drug users and their loved ones of an invisible danger potentially lurking in each pill or bag that's distributed on the street.

"In many cases, even the local dealers that are selling these drugs are not even aware of what's being put into them," said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

There was no jackpot winner for Saturday's drawing.

The top prize for Monday's drawing is now $1.04 billion.

A single winning ticket could be redeemed for a cash prize of $478.2 million

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The padlocks are finally gone along Jenkinson's boardwalk, bringing a standoff between the private beach owner and the state to an end.

Beachgoers found they could get onto the sand Saturday after more than two weeks of locked gates and signs stating the beach was closed.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kinitra announced that the beaches were open on Facebook.

A 34-year-old Warren County man is accused of intentionally rammed into the garage door of someone he knew, before driving his SUV through the wall of the local police station — while blaring a Guns N Roses song.

John Hargreaves, of Belvidere, first drove his gold-colored SUV into the garage of a homeowner in Liberty Township the evening of Sept. 20, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

ASBURY PARK — A man who raped a 15-year-old girl nearly two decades ago has been convicted of sexual assault again for a terrifying home invasion in Monmouth County.

Shawn Connolly, 36, of Asbury Park was found guilty Thursday for the early morning attack on Sept. 14, 2021. He was convicted on charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree terroristic threats, and three weapons offenses.

