🚘 NJ man accused of ramming SUV into person’s garage

🚘 Cops say man then struck police station, with music blasting

🚘 Driver faces charges including terrorism

A 34-year-old Warren County man is accused of intentionally rammed into the garage door of someone he knew, before driving his SUV through the wall of the local police station — while blaring a Guns N Roses song.

Warren County (Canva) loading...

John Hargreaves, of Belvidere, first drove his gold-colored SUV into the garage of a homeowner in Liberty Township the evening of Sept. 20, according to Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Hargreaves knew the person whose property it was, Pfeiffer said, and it appeared to be an effort to scare or harass them.

Belvidere man rams into Independence Township police station (Warren County Prosecutor's Office, NJ.com via Youtube) loading...

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ blasting as SUV wrecks NJ police wall

Shortly after the first incident, Hargreaves then drove his SUV through the outside wall of the Independence Township Police Station, as his entire vehicle came to stop inside the squad room.

Belvidere man rams into Independence Township police station (Warren County Prosecutor's Office, NJ.com via Youtube) loading...

The wreck was caught on surveillance video, which the prosecutor’s office shared footage from on Friday — though without the apparent soundtrack, as there was no audio to the clip.

As Hargreaves exited the driver’s seat, he rose both arms above his head, while the Guns N Roses’ classic rock hit, “Welcome to the Jungle” blared from his SUV stereo.

He appeared to be celebrating the damage, Pfeiffer said.

Belvidere man rams into Independence Township police station (Warren County Prosecutor's Office, NJ.com via Youtube) loading...

Hargreaves was quickly taken into custody by two officers at the station.

He has been charged with first-degree terrorism and second-degree causing widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault and harassment.

Belvidere man rams into Independence Township police station Warren County Prosecutor's Office NJ.com via Youtube, (2) loading...

Hargreaves also faced two counts each of burglary, criminal mischief and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Independence Township, Belvidere (Google Maps) Independence Township, Belvidere (Google Maps) loading...

State Police also investigated the first incident in Liberty Township.

NJ.com uploaded the video from the prosecutor's office and posted it to Youtube.

