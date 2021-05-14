Movies on the beach return Summer 2021 to Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach

You can't say it's officially summer until the launch of Jenkinson's Movies on the Beach. After missing out last year, Jenks has more than made up for it with an amazing lineup of free family flicks on the sand.

Movies on the Beach is just one of the amazing events Jenkinson's has planned for the summer.

Weekly fireworks are back Thursday nights at dusk, weather permitting. And we all know Jenks puts on an amazing show.

On Mondays at 7 p.m., enjoy Kiddie Beach Shows in front of the Amusement Park. From magic & princesses to juggling & illusions, the kiddies will have a blast!

June 28: Andrew’s Big Show – Juggling, yoyos, circus acts, physical comedy, and other strange human feats all combine to create a family-friendly show.

July 5: Wild, Wacky and Crazy Cool Magic of Kevin Carr

July 12: Mr. Pennygaffs Cirkus Side Show Spectacular from Bindlestiff Circus – Mr. Pennygaff takes you on a tour of American popular entertainment with feats of daring, comedy, sideshow stunts, and audience interaction.

July 19: Ron Valentine Show – Astounding surprises appear out of his suitcase along with comedy magic and much audience participation.

July 26: Yosi

Aug. 2: Mr. Joel The Kids Comedian – A hilariously funny comedian who uses music and variety acts to get the audience laughing out loud.

Aug. 9: Dragonfly Circus – stunning aerial acts along with balancing and astounding circus acts.

Aug. 16: Juggling Josh Super Star Show – a skilled and amazingly talented show of feats, juggling skills, and combination tricks that will leave you in awe.

Aug. 23: Brenn Swansen’s Silly Circus – A variety of circus skills combined with fun, over-the-top exciting stunts. High energy hilariously good time for children of all ages.

Aug. 30: Alley-oops with Rob and Jane – a bombastic bonanza of brilliant balancing and bonafide bravado.

Last, but not least, Movies on the Beach return on a new night. This year, movies will be shown on the big screen on Tuesday nights at dusk. They are absolutely free to enjoy. Just bring a blanket or chair and kickback. For the latest information on everything happening at Jenkinson's, visit jenkinsons.com.

Jenkinson's Movies On The Beach 2021 Schedule

Looking for more movies on the beach? Check out Seaside Heights' lineup. They are free on Carteret Avenue Beach Sundays at dusk.