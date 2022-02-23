Jackson, NJ woman goes missing during 5-minute ride to Outlets

JACKSON — Police are still looking for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. They believe she could be in danger.

Nicole Nelson, 34, was last seen leaving her home on Alissa Terrace on Thursday. She was supposed to be headed to the Jackson Premium Outlets in a 2012 white Chevy Impala, about a five-minute drive.

She has not been heard from since. She was reported missing to Jackson police on Sunday.

Nelson suffers from a medical condition but she did not take her medication with her when she left her home. Her possible alternative destination is unknown and attempts to make contact with have been unsuccessful, police said.

Nicole Nelson (Jackson police)

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue and yellow leggings and a black leather jacket.

Police asked anyone with information about Nelson's location should call 732-928-1111.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

