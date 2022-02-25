Jackson, NJ woman found: Missing 11 days after going to store

JACKSON — A woman who went missing after heading out to the Jackson Premium Outlets five minutes from her home has been located.

Jackson police Capt. Steve Laskiewicz said his department was contacted by Philadelphia police and told that Nicole Nelson and her vehicle were located in the Kensington section of the city. After Philadelphia officers spoke with her they released her without further action, according to Laskiewicz.

Philadelphia police did not disclose the circumstances of Nelson being found.

Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Alissa Terrace on Feb 17. She was supposed to be headed to the Outlets, about a five-minute drive, and had not been heard from since.

She was reported missing to Jackson police on Sunday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

