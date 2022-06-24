Jackson, NJ, police begin summer driving crackdown

If you are headed for Six Flags Great Adventure this weekend, be extra vigilant behind the wheel and make sure everyone is buckled up.

The Jackson Township Police Department has announced extra traffic enforcement details now through the end of July.

There have been a series of high profile crashes and accidents this year, and officers will be staged in areas where accidents are regularly known to occur.

Last summer, massive traffic delays that developed on Route 537 entering Six Flags Great Adventure drew attention.

In addition to this year's incidents, Jackson PD says there were 1,531 accidents in town during 2021, including two fatal crashes.

Jackson Police Sgt. Michael Friedman says this is all about safety. "The police department's ultimate goal is to enforce and educate the driving public while reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions," Friedman said on Facebook.

Police are not calling this is "ticket blitz," and stress that when violations are observed, "violators will be cited and/or educated on the safety concerns associated with the violation."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

