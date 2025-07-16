⚡Police said one person died in the lightning strike

JACKSON — One person was fatally killed in a lightning strike that injured over a dozen people at an archery club early Wednesday evening.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz told New Jersey 101.5 that 14 people were struck around 7:10 p.m at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery club on Perrineville Road in Jackson. A 61-year-old man died from his injuries while CPR was administered to another person struck, according to police. Kuntz later identified him as Robert Montgomery of Cinnaminson, an instructor.

The other individuals struck, who were between the ages of 7 to 61, suffered injuries ranging from burns to non-specific complaints of not feeling well, according to Kunz. One person was initially unconscious.

Jackson Mayor Mike Reina told New Jersey 101.5 that eight of those stuck were juveniles with Jackson Cub Scout troop 204, One of the juveniles was flown to The Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. He initially identified them as Boy Scouts.

Range spokesman Gene Grodzki told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that lightning struck a tree that sent dirt flying. He described the hit as making an “insanely loud” noise. There was no other damage to the property, Grodzki told the Asbury Park Press.

'Bolt out of the blue'

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow believes it may have been a "bolt out of the blue" situation as there was no rain in that area of Jackson when the lightning hit.

"Thunderstorm cells about 1 and 6 miles formed west and then north of the archery club, which would be more than close enough for lightning bolts to travel and strike the ground - that can happen up to 30 miles away from a storm," Zarrow said "This is a tragic reminder that every thunderstorm is potentially dangerous. If you can hear thunder, you are absolutely close enough to be struck by lightning.

A similar "bolt out of the blue" in Berkeley Township in 2021 claimed the life of lifeguard Keith Pinto, a 19-year-old from Toms River.

Multiple people were likely injured because lightning can hit the ground or a tree, and that electricity can then spread out in all directions.

"It's also possible a bolt splintered some debris, causing some injuries," Zarrow said. "Multiple people could have been touching metal when lightning struck. Or they could have all been inside a structure that got hit. There are lots of possibilities."

Loud lightning

Reina was trying to wrap his head around what happened at the camp.

"Black Knight bowbenders. I know the club for years. I had a few friends in that club. Naturally, all of our thoughts and prayers are with the with the family right now the you know and those who are injured."

Reina said his home is near the camp and heard what he believes was the lightning strike at the club, which is across the woods from him.

"We're sitting down eating dinner. We heard the bang. we were like, 'wow, that was loud.'

Dan Zarrow contributed to this report

