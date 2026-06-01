We're forgetting those "Employee of the Month" plaques at 94.5 PST. We're looking for PST’s Nation's "That Girl / That Guy" Award winners. Because your office definitely has one "that guy" or "that girl."

You know who we're talking about. They always have that main-character energy. They never miss a deadline. They keep the whole team sane. And they do it all with a smile on their face.

We'll randomly pick a winner to score a $250 gift card to Palermo's for a full office catering spread in honor of "that girl" (or "that guy).

You can nominate yourself too! 'Cause in 2026... if YOU are showing up... that's enough to win too!

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Thanks to our sponsor: Palermo's... perfect for your next catered event. Online at palermostomatopie.com.