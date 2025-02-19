A Cereal Cocktail Bar Is Opening In Philadelphia, PA

Cereal lovers, stand up! There’s a brand new experience coming to Philadelphia that you’ll be excited about.

Personally, I’m one of those people who can eat cereal wherever and whenever. For breakfast? Absolutely. A little bowl of Cheerios for lunch? Yes! Cinnamon toast crunch for dinner? Ummmm, of course!

You name a time or place and I’ll be there if it involves cereal. A place in Philadelphia is opening up and it’s for all the cocktail and cereal lovers in the area.

I’m going to call it now, it’s going to be the top spot for brunch in the city with the amazing cocktails they’re serving up.

Philadelphia's Cereal Cocktail Bar Opens in February 2025

Bucket Listers is opening the world’s first Cereal Cocktail Bar where you can try out cocktails flavored with and inspired by your favorite cereals.

Whether you’re feeling Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles or Trix, there’s going to be a cocktail on the menu that will definitely satisfy your craving.

According to NJ Family, you can buy yourself a ticket for the regular admission which starts at $18 and you can even upgrade your experience Bucket Listers writes on their official site that you can buy a $39 Y2K Brunch experience that includes a main entree and a welcome mimosa.

You do have to reserve your spot for this experience ahead of time and you can do that right on their site now. Come on, cereal-infused cocktails? You know you want to check this out!

Cereal Cocktail Bar will be located at 699 N Broad Street in Philadelphia for a limited time starting on February 27th. For tickets and more info, visit their site.

