YouTuber Visits Upstate New York Town, Calls It ‘Poorest’ ‘Most Forgotten Region’

If you're from New York City or Long Island a visit to Upstate New York can be a bit shocking, as this YouTuber found out.

Reality can sometimes be harsh and it takes a look from the outside for you to realize that maybe things aren't as great as you thought they could be. The Capital Region and parts surrounding it may have their problems, but the spotlight shown in this video are eye-opening to say the least.

While going down the YouTube rabbit hole about abandoned places around New York this video popped up as a suggested view. This is a video shot by a YouTube creator named Sabbatical. He is from Long Island and from what I can gather is not familiar with Upstate New York at all. He seemed genuinely shocked to see a farm.

In the video he visits several different locations from the Hudson Valley to right in the Capital Region when he went to Amsterdam. He said in his video he couldn't believe how "bombed out" the town looked after seeing so many abandoned, or what appeared to be abandoned, homes.

No one ever really thinks about New York STATE, but in fact NYS is far larger than New York City. The state of New York has more in common with the Rust Belt, being filled with old manufacturing towns where much of the former industry has left for overseas. It's a whole different world, even the accent changes. It's a world that the average New Yorker from the City never really visits.

He went on to show some land and property for sale and mentioned that New York City has one of the most competitive housing markets in the country and that people "can't find a house" to live in there. However in Amsterdam the average house is just $150,000, according to him.

The light that he shines on this area of Upstate New York is not the greatest. He talks about the lack of jobs. According to Google's AI they say that the unemployment in the Capital Region in November of 2024 was about 3%.

During his road trip he made stops in Rome, Binghamton, and Johnson City as well. Basically, all along spots that used to be big on the Eerie Canal. Industry has certainly moved out of much of that area, but these towns certainly still have life. He acts as if no one is there, and that's not really fair to those communities.

Do you agree with him? Has this area been forgotten?

