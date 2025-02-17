It’s always good news when a large manufacturer moves into New Jersey. It brings jobs and helps the economy in many ways. So I’m glad to see that a former Party City space just off one of New Jersey’s busiest highways is about to become a whole lot sweeter.

A doughnut manufacturer is making its big move into Rockaway, taking over nearly 125,000 square feet of space at 25 Green Pond Road. This new expansion will see Rockaway Holding Group, which has been operating out of Lodi in a much smaller 40,000-square-foot facility, triple its size.

This isn’t just any move—this facility is going to be one of the largest doughnut manufacturing hubs in North America. They’re planning to pump out over a million doughnuts every single day for their unnamed client.

SEE MORE: New DIY trucker hat bar in NJ lets you create your own unique look

25 Green Pond Road via Google Maps 25 Green Pond Road via Google Maps loading...

Savills, the real estate brokerage behind the deal, helped secure this huge space for the company. Daniel Foley from Savills, who represented the tenant, says that this new facility will be a game-changer for the doughnut maker, giving them the space they need to scale up in a big way.

Google Maps / Townsquare Media illstration Google Maps / Townsquare Media illstration loading...

The property, which sold for $19.6 million back in 2022, used to house Party City. It sits on 13.7 acres right off I-80, so it’s a pretty prime spot. The location, near the Hibernia Diner, is definitely going to make it a convenient place for workers and delivery trucks.

While we don’t know exactly when doughnuts will start rolling out, I’m sure people in the area are pretty excited. There’s something about fresh doughnuts, right? It’s a sweet win for Rockaway.

If you want more updates, stay tuned—we’ll definitely keep an eye on this one.

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈