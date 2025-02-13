I feel like I don’t even have to ask this question. But have you ever heard of a trucker hat bar? If you have, you’re in the minority.

It’s a fairly new yet amazingly creative concept. Located at 17 Mechanic St. in Red Bank, The Pretty Charming Co. isn’t your everyday storefront, it’s a creative playground where you become the designer of your very own trucker hat.

Imagine stepping into a space that feels equal parts modern vibe and vintage charm, right in the heart of downtown Red Bank. This woman-owned, one-of-a-kind spot is Monmouth County’s very first premiere trucker hat bar, and it’s all about letting you express yourself in the most hands-on way possible.

Here, you start with a classic blank trucker hat—a lightweight, breathable cap with that signature foam front and mesh snapback that’s been a staple since truck drivers rocked them in the ’70s.

Then comes the fun: choose from a dazzling array of patches, pins, and embellishments. The selection is vast — think Taylor Swift-inspired designs, pop-punk band logos, embroidered astrological signs, and even quirky Pokemon characters.

Whether you’re a biker girl, a dog mom, or a coffee lover, every vibe finds its place here.

The process is as enjoyable as it is creative. You’re given a layout box to sort through your favorite patches, crafting a design that feels completely personal. Once you’re satisfied, the team uses a heat press to transfer your custom creation onto the hat—a perfect blend of DIY fun and professional finish.

Ideal for everything from bachelorette parties to book club meetings, The Pretty Charming Co. offers private shop reservations for a crowd-free, intimate experience. Plus, they bring the hat bar to your events across New Jersey and New York.

If you’re ready to turn a simple cap into a statement piece, that’s all you, check out their website or follow them on Instagram and get ready to create something uniquely yours.

