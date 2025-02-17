New Jersey is such an amazing place for dog owners. Not only are most dog owners wonderful people, but we also have dog-friendly parks and places found all over the Garden State.

With that said, I'm sorry I have to be included with this particular group of dog owners. And if you're a dog owner yourself, I'm sorry you're also clumped into this group (it only takes a few for all of us to look bad).

Before I go any further with this, let's back up and state that most dog owners in New Jersey are responsible. Most around the state know what needs to be done in order to properly care for their pet.

The responsibilities that come with dog ownership are not light. And some of those responsibilities can be downright annoying when you stop and think about it.

Dogs on a leash / warning

Yes, but...

The bottom line is this. Despite the fact that most of us do take that responsibility to heart, some dog owners are simply too lazy to do what they need to do.

Which is why this particular issue that's proven to be a constant problem with some dog owners is baffling. Yes, perhaps you properly take care of your pet, and yes, perhaps you play with them to help give them the exercise they need.

Those are all important parts of owning a dog. And our pets will love us back for all the attention we give them.

But when it comes to walks, even the best dog owners can become lazy. Just why is it so difficult for some of you to clean up after your pet?

NJ Question Marks

Responsibility Ignored

Look, I understand how annoying it is to clean up after your dog does its business. No argument there.

But when it gets left on sidewalks for all to step in? There's really no excuse for that. It's pure laziness, plain and simple.

Yes, sometimes we may forget to bring something with us to clean it up afterward. It happens, no big deal. But at least make an effort to go back and take care of it later on.

People with big dogs can be especially lazy. One of the laziest ones I've seen was when someone didn't clean up after their large dog right next to one of those doggie bag stations with a trash bin for those bags.

Clean up after for dog / pet sign

Simply Amazing

It just always amazes me sometimes how this seems to be a constant issue with some dog owners in this state. It's a dirty job, yes, but one all dog owners must take ownership of.

If you have a dog, please clean up after it. And if for whatever reason you're unable to perform that task, please get someone else to walk your dog for you.

Either that or take someone along with you who can clean up after the dog(s). I don't think asking to keep our sidewalks and other spaces people frequently walk clean is too much to ask.

As mentioned earlier, most who are dog owners do the right thing. It's just a shame we may all be viewed as lazy thanks to a handful of individuals.

Reminder not to forget about your dog

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.