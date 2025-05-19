New Jersey is such a great place for pet owners. No matter where you go, you're sure to find someone who either has a dog or a cat - or both.

And we certainly love our pets. Whether it be a dog or a cat, we're lucky to have them as part of our lives in New Jersey.

When the weather is warm and nice, our pets cannot wait to get outside. However, there is something you have to keep in mind while heading out for that afternoon walk with the dog.

The Hand Test

Have you ever heard of the hand test? It's pretty simple. Before you walk your dog, you put your hand on the road to see how hot it is.

If your hand feels like it's burning, then that's how your dogs paws are going to feel if you try to walk them during the hottest part of the day. Yes, your dog may want to go, but it's important to think about how hot the surface is that they're going to be walking on.

Especially in the middle of the summer. Unless it's an overcast day or we just had a cooling rain, it's not a good idea to take the dog out in the middle of a hot, summer day.

Mornings or evenings once the sun drops below the horizon are best. But even then, feel the pavement first before heading out.

Flowers too

Along with paying attention to how hot the ground is, it's also important to know what flowers and vegetation to watch out for. Yes, weeds may have ticks, but this goes beyond that.

Did you know some plants are toxic to your pets? They can make them sick, so it's good to know what to watch out for before exposing your pup to potential danger, especially if they like to chew things up.

