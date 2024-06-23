NJ dog owners: Please avoid doing this in summer

We all love our pets. I mean, we wouldn't be pet owners in the first place if we didn't.

And we only want the best for them, from giving them the best food possible, to playtime, and giving them the exercise they need. Your pets love it, and it shows.

When it comes to dogs, going on that walk is especially important. Not only is the exercise important for them, they want to be with you.

But taking your dog on a walk can get tricky during the summer. It's when taking advantage of the longer days works in your favor.

undefined undefined undefined undefined loading...

What's the issue?

During the summer months, it's wise to walk your pets either in the morning or after the sun goes down in the evening. Any other time may do more harm than good.

Yes, they'll want to still go on a walk with you at any point of the day, but avoiding the afternoon hours is probably your best bet. I bring this up because I often see people walking their dogs during that time of day.

It has nothing to do with purposely ignoring your dog's exercise needs, but rather, protecting them. During the summer months, that blacktop can get dangerously hot, especially after 10 a.m.

And since our furry friends don't wear shoes, they'd be walking directly on that hot surface. That, in turn, can likely cause burns to the bottom of their paws.

Dogs walking in the heat Canva loading...

Now no, it doesn't mean your dog shouldn't be outside at all. On a grassy surface, for example, they should be perfectly fine.

But on the blacktop, it can be brutal. If you must walk your dog during the hottest point of the day, please be mindful of this.

Avoid any surfaces that absorb heat like that, especially during really hot days or during a heatwave. The early morning hours are the best to take your dog for that well-needed and deserved walk.

Dog walk in the morning / evening Canva loading...

Early evenings should also be fine, but just make sure the blacktop cools enough first. Remember, if it's too hot for you, then it's most likely too hot for them.

The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.