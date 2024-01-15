NJ owner rejects cat for the most ridiculous reasons

There is no shortage in New Jersey when it comes to people with big hearts for animals. No matter how you get your pet, it's great to see so many in loving homes.

However, not everyone should have a pet. It takes a certain level of responsibility to take care of an animal.

Especially if the pet is very young and still requires training. Sometimes it's trying to stop a kitten from scratching your furniture or a puppy from chewing everything to pieces.

Of course, that's a given when it comes to younger pets. Just like our own children, they too need to learn what's right from wrong.

It all takes having patience. Unfortunately, some people who think they want to be pet owners lack that very fundamental requirement. It doesn't mean they're not good people, it just means they shouldn't own pets.

Rescue organizations, in particular, are very selective when it comes to who gets paired with a rescue cat or dog. But even then, it doesn't always work out.

And that's what happened with this one particular cat rescue. They were able to find the one-year-old cat a home with whom they thought they'd spend the rest of their life with.

That, however, did not pan out. And no, it wasn't because the owner was cruel or abusive. Nor was the cat malicious in any way.

Instead, it appeared to be more of the owner simply not knowing what they were getting themselves into. And being the cat was only one year old, he still technically could be considered a kitten.

So what did the cat do that was so bad? He kicked some litter outside his litter box. Yes, a cat got some litter out of its own box.

How absurd is that? What a naughty, naughty kitty. Can't have a cat kicking its own litter, even though that's what all cats do inside a little box.

But wait, there's more. Kicking the litter in the litter box and getting some on the floor is just one of the reasons the cat got rejected.

The other reason mentioned had to do with clothing. Apparently, the cat got a hold of one of the owner's sweaters out of the dresser and dragged it onto the floor.

So you have a cat that's only one-year-old kicking kitty litter and dragging an article of clothing. That's the reason this sweet young boy got returned to the rescue.

The cat was also said to be great with other pets as well as children, making him a perfect pet for a loving family. And from what I understand, he has since found another home.

Now, I have two pets myself. A new kitten and a puppy, and both do get themselves into trouble sometimes. But you know what? It's going to happen.

Even though they both can drive us a little nuts, they're absolutely fantastic, well-mannered pets, who are perfect for our family. At the same time, it does take a certain level of patience and responsibility to properly care for them.

As for the person who rejected the cat, think of it as doing him a favor. The cat was just being his young, playful self and needed attention to thrive.

Not only that, but you need to take the time to train them so they know what's what. It's not always easy, especially with young pets, but it's all part of pet ownership.

So if something like a pet dragging your sweater bothers you to the point you want to get rid of it, then it worked out for the better. At least you meant well and brought him back to the rescue mission.

Please keep this in mind if you're thinking of being a new pet owner. It's an awesome responsibility, and you need to be ready for it.

