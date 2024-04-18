Exotically wild! Animals you can’t legally own in New Jersey

Here's a question for you. How would you like to have a prairie dog as a pet?

I mean, it does have "dog" in the name, and so many people around the Great Garden State have a dog. Why should owning a prairie dog as a pet be any different?

Or, what about any exotic animal? Would that be possible? Some people do own some interesting creatures, after all.

Unfortunately, you may be out of luck in this area of the country. New Jersey, for example, specifically mentions prairie dogs as one of those banned pets.

Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware also have their fair share of restrictions. They are, however, a bit different from one another.

Delaware, for example, seems to be more lenient when it comes to native animals. And when it comes to exotic animals, New York might be the state for you.

For example, did you know you a kangaroo is fair game in the Empire State? You won't find that in The Great Garden State.

Certain exotic animals might also be OK in Pennsylvania depending on permits. With that said New Jersey does appear to be the strictest of all its surrounding states when it comes to what kind of pets you're allowed to own.

Aside from prairie dogs, other animals banned in New Jersey include monkeys, bears, and tigers, just to name a few. If you want to own any of these animals, you'll need to meet certain requirements in order to obtain a permit (more banned pets for New Jersey can be found below).

