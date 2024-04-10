Two conflicting things to never do with daffodils in NJ

Daffodils. Who doesn't love those brightly colored flowers that are among the first to appear throughout the Great Garden State?

Although they may vary a bit in color, daffodils around New Jersey are by and large yellow. Often springing up toward the end of March, these beautiful flowers will remain with us for several weeks.

But even after they die off, the plants are still hard at work as they prepare for their colorful debut next spring. And during that time when they die off, other flowers emerge to help keep the landscape bright and colorful.

Now for as nice as that they may be, there are some actions you might allow to happen that actually pose a health hazard. Not necessarily to us, but to our pets, as well as the plant itself.

A group of yellow daffodils growing in New Jersey

Issue #1 - Pet Problems

Before we dive into the second issue, let's first talk about our pets. Did you know that daffodils are toxic to our furry friends?

If you have pets and daffodils growing in your yard, you'll want to train them to stay away from these flowers. Especially if you have the kind of pets that like to chew up every plant imaginable.

Not just daffodils, but other flowers as well. Before we look at the other things you shouldn't do, here are a few other flowers that may be both toxic and/or poisonous to pets.

Although these are unsafe for pets, there are a few other options included that are completely safe should they consume them.

Pet Safe, Toxic, and Poisonous Plants These are examples of plants that are pet safe, toxic, and poisonous if ingested. It is not a complete list of every safe and non-safe plant. Gallery Credit: Emily Claire

Dying / old daffodil flower

Issue #2 - Cutting Back

As flowers, including those brightly colored daffodils, begin to age, you might be tempted to cut them back. Especially if you have pets since they might want to play or chew up those dying flowers.

But even without pets, many around the Garden State might want to trim back those dying leaves and flowers to help the yard look nicer. But that's not a good idea since that would affect the health of the flower.

Bulb flowers like daffodils in particular are still hard at work even after the flowers die off. They need their foilage left alone so they can store the energy necessary to come back next year.

Daffodil yellow flower

Two Conflicting Actions

On the one hand, cutting them back sooner than later is safer for your pets since daffodils are dangerous for them to consume. On the other hand, you risk the health of the plant itself by not allowing it to complete its life cycle and die back completely on its own.

The best thing to do in general is to let the daffodils be and die back on their own. Even as the leaves brown, just leave them alone to ensure their successful return next spring.

And for those with pets? Try to keep them away from those daffodils, or grow the flowers in an area your pets can't get to them. The health of your pets and the flowers themselves depend on it.

Stop, do not cut back your old daffodil flowers

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.