New Jersey’s favorite hot sauce might be in your fridge right now

New Jersey is nothing if not passionate about food, and we don’t draw the line at hot sauces.

For me, pretty much anything can be a vehicle for hot sauce: pizza, eggs, potato chips, mac n’ cheese. You name it, there’s a good chance I’ve sauced it up.

According to a new study, I may not be alone in this, as I’ve been using a favorite of the Garden State.

Thanks to research by Instacart, New Jersey’s favorite hot sauce has been revealed! They looked at purchase data to find which hot sauces were bought more often than others in each state.

So what are we going for after we order our Pork Roll, egg, and cheese?

New Jersey’s favorite hot sauce is Frank’s RedHot

To give you an idea of how popular Frank’s is, it was the favorite of 29 states, including our neighbors in New York and Pennsylvania.

It was first put on the market in 1920 and has been a crowd favorite ever since; it’s used in many Buffalo wing recipes.

It’s what I always use to make wings for parties. Truth be told, I’m not above licking the spoon once I’m done mixing in some additional butter and garlic.

How many Scoville units is Frank's RedHot?

On the Scoville scale, it’s only 450 SHU, which means even spice wimps can enjoy the tasty sauce.

As great as the nationwide brands are, there’s something to be said for NJ-made sauces.

By the way, a fun way to check out some amazing locally made hot sauces is by checking out this awesome festival!

If you’re feeling the burn after too much hot sauce (as if that’s possible), you can cool down by eating some of these foods:

