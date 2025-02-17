Beyoncé just set this NJ record

Let’s say you’ve already won 35 Grammy awards in your 43 years on the planet. And let’s say you just made history for being the only black woman to win both the Album of the Year and Best Country Album for “Cowboy Carter.” What more could you do to impress anyone?

Beyoncé just found a way.

Fresh off her genre-defying Grammy showing, the superstar is adding new shows to her “Cowboy Carter” tour due to overwhelming ticket demand. She just added a fifth show to her upcoming run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Beyonce Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

That means Beyoncé now holds the record for the most number of shows by any artist on a single run at MetLife Stadium. It's a Huge accomplishment. She also just set this kind of history by adding a fifth show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Now, if you’re thinking, ‘well wait, even if the venue was different, wasn’t it still East Rutherford, back where Bruce Springsteen played 15 shows in 1999?’

Music Bruce Springsteen Tour AP loading...

Yes, but it's a different venue, indeed. Bruce did that at Continental Arena, now the Izod Center, with a seating capacity of 20,000. Beyoncé is doing it at MetLife Stadium, with a capacity of 85,000. That’s 300,000 people for Bruce compared to 425,000 for Beyoncé.

There’s no denying it. This is huge. And it’s so impressive how she, as an artist, put herself out there with the hubris to go after country music, and good for her! It could have made her a laughingstock, and trust me, she knew that risk and took it anyway.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Look how it’s paid off.

She performs at MetLife on May 22, May 24, May 25, May 28, and that added fifth night of May 29. Tickets are on sale now, but good luck getting them.

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈