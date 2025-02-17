NJ man armed with 2 swords shot by police, officials say

🔴 Police shooting in Wayne hospitalized one person

🔴 Subject was armed with a pair of swords, authorities said

🔴 Prosecutors have not released the person's name

WAYNE — A Passaic County man is in the hospital after being shot by police this weekend, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on Friday night in Wayne, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Wayne police responded to a well-being check at a house on White Birch Court shortly before 10 p.m., prosecutors said.

When they arrived at the home in a quiet cul-de-sac, the police officers found a person wielding two swords.

It's not clear what happened leading up to the shooting, but it ended with the individual hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

The person was in critical but stable condition as of Saturday, prosecutors said.

Authorities have not revealed the individual's name. The person was a 34-year-old man, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the prosecutor's office to confirm the report.

Photos showed investigators taking boxes of evidence away from the house.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.

