Horrific Accident in Orange County Captured On Car Dash Cam

A recent accident on Rt 9W involving a car and a tractor-trailer was captured on camera!

A terrible accident last Wednesday, Jan. 22 was captured on a car dash cam and the video is wild. The photos from the accident appear to show the entire front end of the car torn off, while the tractor trailer looks like it was barely touched.

U.S. Route 9W (US 9W) is a north-south highway that runs through Orange County, New York. It's a two-lane road for most of its length, but some stretches in New York and New Jersey are wider. In Orange County, much of the highway is similar to an expressway. Route 9W has been in existence since 1927.

The total length of Route 9W is 141.8 miles.

Recent projects

In October 2024, Governor Hochul announced a $26.3 million project to repair, replace, and strengthen US 9W between Cornwall and Highlands. The project aims to improve safety and resiliency in the area.

In October 2024, the state announced a multimillion-dollar project to improve safety and resiliency along a flood-prone stretch of US 9W in Orange County.

Patrick O'Dell, Admin for Dutchess County scanner feed Facebook page shared photos of a recent accident in the Town of Newburgh that involved a car with a tractor-trailer. The original posting from Robert McCormick of Newburgh stated, State Route 9W-Cedar Hill Cemetery-MHFD-TNPD-NYSP-TNEMS-Wednesday Afternoon.

attachment-RT 9W Accident Photos loading...

The accident reportedly occurred sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 22, shutting down Route 9W for a few hours. No further information could be found involving the accident.

A video was posted by a Khadejah Renee in a Reel on TikTok and then shared to her Facebook account. She wrote "Guy was swerving for a while so I decided to record just in case. #caraccident #orangecounty #hudsonvalley



Check out the video here.

