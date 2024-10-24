⚫Physical stores to feature Bed Bath & Beyond products

⚫Partnership announced

⚫Comments from both sides

It won’t be you imagining things, Bed Bath & Beyond products will be coming back to physical stores.

The New Jersey-based company closed its physical stores in 2023 when it filed for bankruptcy.

Overstock Bed Bath & Beyond AP Photo/David Zalubowski loading...

Since then, long-time followers have been able to purchase products online thanks to the company Beyond, Inc., formally Overstock, obtaining its intellectual property.

Now, The Container Store is entering a “strategic partnership” with Beyond with the hope to improve the consumer experience.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership unfolds for us. We believe its benefits will further our strategic initiatives including deepening our relationship with customers, expanding our reach, and strengthening our capabilities while accelerating our return to positive same store sales growth and profitability,” CEO Satish Malhotra of The Container Store said.

man put the credit card into a reader Credit: zozzzzo loading...

“Through the licensing of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, The Container Store will enhance their store format and current general merchandise offering by incorporating the most popular Bed Bath & Beyond products to drive improved financial performance while providing customers a more comprehensive product offering for their home and organizational needs,” Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis of Beyond said.

SEE MORE: Two recalls affecting NJ Honda drivers this month

The Container Store has five New Jersey locations: Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Livingston, Paramus and Princeton.

The October release didn’t mention if it’s an immediate rollout.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]