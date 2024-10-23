Two recalls affecting NJ Honda drivers this month
The latest Honda recall heightens the risk of fire and injury, affecting thousands of vehicles on the road right now.
Cracks may develop within the high-pressure fuel pump and lead to possible leaks, according to the voluntary recall notice.
Three Honda models are of concern:
-2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid
-2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid
-2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Vehicles can be sent to a Honda dealership for a free inspection and replacement, if necessary.
Registered owners will receive a notice in the mail in December if the recall applies to their model.
So far, American Honda isn’t aware of crashes or injuries.
Earlier this month
Also in October, over a million Acura and Honda vehicles were included in a voluntary recall involving concerns with the steering gearbox.
“An improperly produced steering gearbox worm wheel can swell when exposed to environmental heat and moisture, reducing the grease film thickness between the worm wheel and worm gear. In addition, the worm gear spring preload was set improperly high, increasing the sliding force between the components,” the notice said.
Affected models can make it harder for the driver to steer and cause an excessive steering noise.
Impacted owners will be sent a notice in the mail; they’ll be asked to visit a Honda or Acura dealer for a free repair.
Acura Models
2023-2025 Acura Integra
2024-2025 Acura Integra Type S
Honda Models
2022-2025 Honda Civic Sedan
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sedan
2022-2025 Honda Civic Hatchback
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback
2023-2025 Honda Civic Type R
2023-2025 Honda CR-V
2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
2025 Honda CR-V Fuel Cell
2023-2025 Honda HR-V
