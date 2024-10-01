Hundreds of cars on NJ roads have a dangerous airbag problem
🚗Nationwide recall
🚗Thousands of vehicles
🚗Next steps for owners
Mazda is recalling just over 77,000 of its vehicles for a software issue with the airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall applies to the two-door 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata vehicles.
The concern? A wonky airbag deployment causes a higher force airbag to be used, even if it’s a minor crash, according to the recall.
Airbag injuries are a cause for concern, especially for those driving without a seatbelt.
As of Sept. 11, Mazda isn’t aware of any injuries.
SEE MORE: Sunscreen in NJ schools is currently banned without doctor’s note
Affected owners will receive mail of the news and will be directed to head to their Mazda dealer to reprogram their vehicle for free.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman