Hundreds of cars on NJ roads have a dangerous airbag problem

Hundreds of cars on NJ roads have a dangerous airbag problem

Credit: Sebastian Gorczowski

🚗Nationwide recall

🚗Thousands of vehicles

🚗Next steps for owners

Mazda is recalling just over 77,000 of its vehicles for a software issue with the airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file
loading...

The recall applies to the two-door 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata vehicles.

The concern? A wonky airbag deployment causes a higher force airbag to be used, even if it’s a minor crash, according to the recall.

Credit: uatp2
loading...

Airbag injuries are a cause for concern, especially for those driving without a seatbelt.

As of Sept. 11, Mazda isn’t aware of any injuries.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
loading...

SEE MORE: Sunscreen in NJ schools is currently banned without doctor’s note

Affected owners will receive mail of the news and will be directed to head to their Mazda dealer to reprogram their vehicle for free.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey

Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM