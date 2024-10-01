Hundreds of cars on NJ roads have a dangerous airbag problem

🚗Nationwide recall

Mazda is recalling just over 77,000 of its vehicles for a software issue with the airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall applies to the two-door 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata vehicles.

The concern? A wonky airbag deployment causes a higher force airbag to be used, even if it’s a minor crash, according to the recall.

Airbag injuries are a cause for concern, especially for those driving without a seatbelt.

As of Sept. 11, Mazda isn’t aware of any injuries.

Affected owners will receive mail of the news and will be directed to head to their Mazda dealer to reprogram their vehicle for free.

