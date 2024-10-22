NYC-based restaurant is coming to NJ for the first time
TENAFLY — Say goodbye to the extra traffic and costs associated with heading to New York City. A taste of the Big Apple will be coming to Bergen County.
The latest home for Serafina will be at 25 Highwood Ave. in downtown Tenafly — its first move to New Jersey.
The establishment describes its menu as a “creative twist on homestyle Italian fare,” while being a go-to for the stars.
The website boasts all current locations use 100% Italian ingredients; the EVOO comes from Tuscany, the aged Parmigiano Reggiano comes from Parma, prosciutto from Parma and more.
The Italian burrata & prosciutto di Parma, Gnocchi di Mamma and cacio e pepe are some must-have staple plates.
Facebook page “Tenafly NJ Chamber of Commerce” confirmed the news by reposting a video announcement; the video description mentions doors will open in spring 2025.
