Two NJ universities join forces to honor The Boss

🎤 Two NJ universities have a publishing partnership to honor Bruce Springsteen

🎤 They will present books about American music and The Boss

🎤 Both schools are excited to expand the current catalog

Two New Jersey universities are joining forces to honor a New Jersey musical icon.

Rutgers University Press announced a cool publishing partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

BSACAM serves as the archival repository for Springsteen’s written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts.

Rutgers University Press is a nonprofit academic publishing house dedicated to the advancement and dissemination of knowledge to scholars, students, and the general reading public.

The Center also preserves and promotes the legacy of The Boss and his role in American music, while creating exhibits, public programs, and education initiatives that explore the workers of musical icons like Woody Guthrie, Patti Smith, Billie Holiday, and Frank Sinatra.

So what will Rutgers’ role be? Peter Mickulas, executive editor at Rutgers University Press will work with BSACAM executive director Robert Santelli, and curator Melissa Ziobro to publish books in the new series.

“We’re thrilled to begin this important collaboration with BSACAM and extend a partnership that lifts both Rutgers and Monmouth Universities in building a community of scholars to produce and publish significant books on American music and culture,” said Micah Kleit, director of Rutgers University Press.

Santelli added that he is proud to have the Center partner with Rutgers to present the very best books about American music, and Springsteen.

Rutgers University Press has published a number of books on Springsteen, most recently, Bruce Songs: The Music of Bruce Springsteen, Album-by-Album, Song-by-Song, by Kenneth Womack and Kenneth L. Campbell.

Another book the Press has published is We Take Care of Our Own: Faith, Class, and Politics in the Art of Bruce Springsteen, by June Skinner Sawyers.

For more information, visit the Rutgers University Press or the Springsteen Archives.

