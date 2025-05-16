Authorities in Gloucester County say a murder-suicide was behind what was initially believed by some to be a home explosion over the weekend.

The Washington Township Police Department said that at about 2 AM Sunday, their officers were called to 13 Tranquility Court after several reports of a loud explosion and fire.

That fire completely destroyed that home and two bodies were recovered. Two other homes in the area were damaged.

Police now say the incident involved a murder-suicide.

House destroyed in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Washington Twp Police Dept - Facebook

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, a man, believed to be the tenant, was found in the living room with a gun near his body. His death has been ruled a suicide caused by the fire.

A woman was discovered in a bedroom; she suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Further investigation revealed that the home’s natural gas line had been tampered with and an accelerant was present, indicating the fire was intentionally set.

13 Tranquility Court as seen by Google Maps five years ago - Photo: Google Maps

Officials have not released the identities of either person.

This remains an active and ongoing joint investigation led by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, Washington Township Police Department, and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information is urged to call (856) 384-5622 or email tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

