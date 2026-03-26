🚗 NJ drivers face new registration rule starting April 1, 2026

⚠️ It's easy to find out if your call has an open recall

📱 Open recall repairs are always free

Starting on April 1, a new law requires the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to check for open recalls on your vehicle before issuing or renewing your registration.

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But do you even know how to check to see if your vehicle has an open recall? While you may receive a letter about it, AAA is urging drivers not to wait for one.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration has a webpage dedicated to recalls, said AAA Northeast Outreach Manager, Shani Jarvis.

New Jersey residents can also download the SaferCar app.

Simply enter your VIN and registration card number. The VIN is located on the driver’s side corner of the windshield.

In addition to cars, drivers can also enter vehicle equipment like trailers, tires, and car seats into the app, Jarvis said.

Starting on April 1, NJMVC will be required to check for open recalls on vehicles before issuing or renewing your registration (Canva/NJMVC via Facebook) Starting on April 1, NJMVC will be required to check for open recalls on vehicles before issuing or renewing your registration (Canva/NJMVC via Facebook) loading...

How to check for open recalls using VIN and SaferCar app

Once you punch in the information, if there is an open recall on your vehicle or vehicle equipment, contact a dealership and schedule a repair as soon as possible. All safety recall repairs are 100% free, Jarvis said.

What is really scary is that millions of recalls that go unrepaired can compromise safety.

Jarvis pointed out one of the most famous recalls — the tens of millions of defective Takata airbags, responsible for 28 confirmed deaths nationwide, and still under recall in the U.S. by NHTSA.

“What happened was that when the airbags deployed, shrapnel and other things were coming out as well, so NHTSA had a major campaign dedicated to helping people understand that these airbags were recalled and they could get fixed,” Jarvis said.

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Dangerous recalls: defective airbags and “Do Not Drive” warnings

In 2025, 891 recalls affected more than 29 million vehicles. Of those, 16 were dangerous enough for NHTSA to issue “Do Not Drive” advisories for 48,371 potentially affected vehicles.

Components like airbags, steering systems, brakes, fuel systems, sensors, and wiring can prompt vehicle recalls, posing a serious safety risk, Jarvis said.

She suggests that drivers check their vehicles for open recalls every three months. But, if that is not possible, then at least twice a year.

Hidden dangers: illegal replacement airbags may not show in VIN search

NHTSA is also issuing a new, urgent warning to drivers of cars that had been previously involved in a crash in which the airbag deployed. Nine people died and two others have been seriously injured in 11 crashes where the vehicle had an airbag replaced with a substandard and dangerous airbag inflator manufactured in China.

According to NHTSA, the airbags were likely illegally imported into the United States. Fatalities occurred when the airbag inflators malfunctioned and ruptured, sending large metal fragments into drivers’ chests, necks, eyes, and faces.

“Alarmingly, these dangerous airbags will not show up by checking the VIN for open safety recalls,” Jarvis.

The following vehicle owners are at risk:

Owners of vehicles with salvage or rebuilt titles

Owners of vehicles that were in a previous crash where airbags deployed

Owners of used cars with an unknown history

These owners should look at their vehicle history report for evidence of a previous crash or total loss event, prior airbag deployments, a salvage title or repairs performed at non-certified service centers.

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