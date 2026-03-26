🚨 Bird flu killed half of tested bald eagles in New Jersey in 2025.

🚨 Nest numbers dropped after record highs, signaling a possible wider impact.

🚨 It took over 40 years to strengthen the eagle population in New Jersey.

Avian influenza is threatening to put bald eagles back on the endangered species list in New Jersey.

The troubling news comes just after the American avian was removed from the state's endangered species list last year. The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, is largely responsible, according to new data from the state Department of Environmental Protection Fish & Wildlife Division and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

A bald eagle takes flight A bald eagle takes flight (Rich Nicol via NJDEP) loading...

Bird flu deaths surge among New Jersey bald eagles

In 2025, bird flu was the cause of death for half of the 56 bald eagles tested by state officials. Vehicle impacts killed 13 bald eagles, undetermined trauma killed six, and two died from electrocution on power equipment, according to the latest New Jersey Bald Eagle Project report released on Thursday.

There was also a decline in the number of bald eagle nests in the state, likely due to bird flu. In 2024, staff found a record 264 active eagle nests in New Jersey. There was a 5% drop last year, when only 251 eagle nests that produced eggs were found.

Nests are considered active if eggs or young birds are found, or if birds are seen in an incubating position. A large number of nests are located in the southwestern parts of the state along the Delaware River in Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland counties.

A bald eagle carries grass back to its nest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A bald eagle carries grass back to its nest. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) loading...

Why experts say the virus is hard to stop

Experts say that birds of prey, including eagles, are particularly vulnerable to the virus; it's transmitted when eagles consume other infected birds.

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Unfortunately, there's not much that conservation agencies can do to protect bald eagles from avian flu. There's no treatment, and it's out in the wild.

“Because bald eagles are particularly susceptible to HPAI transmission, it is vital that the public stay informed and help us protect these majestic birds from human-related threats," said Dave Golden, assistant commissioner for Fish & Wildlife.

A bald eagle surveys the landscape at a wildlife refuge (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A bald eagle surveys the landscape at a wildlife refuge (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) loading...

How New Jersey residents can help protect bald eagles

One of the best things that the public can do is leave bald eagles alone, said Kathy Clark, chief of the Endangered and Nongame Species Program.

Clark also said that with tax people upon us, people should know that a tax check-off supports the New Jersey Endangered Wildlife Fund. It's line 70 on your NJ 1040 income tax return.

More information on the tax check-off is available by clicking here.

The bald eagle was once on the brink of extinction in New Jersey. In the 1980s, there was only one active nest in the entire state. Its population has made a remarkable comeback thanks to the 1972 federal DDT ban and four decades of careful conservation work.

“This success, made possible with the support of countless volunteers over the years, is proof that DEP can deliver against seemingly insurmountable odds. This slight decline in active nests reminds us that we must remain steadfast in our efforts to protect bald eagles for future generations to admire," said Acting DEP Commissioner Ed Potosnak.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch. Gallery Credit: Stacker

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