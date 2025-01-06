Success: These animals are no longer endangered species in NJ

🔵 Two bird species are no longer considered endangered in NJ

The new year is off to a good start for a couple of our feathered friends in New Jersey.

The Murphy administration has removed the bald eagle and osprey from New Jersey’s endangered species list, following more than 40 years of work to restore these iconic birds to the landscape, according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette.

The delisting of eagles and ospreys is contained within a DEP rule adopted through publication in the New Jersey Register.

What does this mean?

The status of the bald eagle has changed from endangered to special concern, and the osprey has gone from threatened to stable. These status upgrades are based on determinations by the NJ DEP Fish and Wildlife that the populations of these bird species have recovered to the point at which their survival in the state is no longer in jeopardy.

“This action is indeed a significant milestone in the history of endangered species conservation and recovery in New Jersey and is the result of the passion and commitment of many people over the past 40-plus years to restore wildlife that were on the brink of extirpation in New Jersey,” LaTourette said.

The DEP has worked with the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey for years through the Bald Eagle Project to protect bald eagles and their habitats, as well as monitor nest sites for eagle activity and reproduction. Volunteers have also educated the public about the need to protect their nests and disturbances.

More work needs to be done

While this is a wonderful accomplishment, more work still needs to be done. NJDEP Fish and Wildlife Assistant Commissioner Dave Golden says the state remains committed to conserving wildlife species.

Challenges continue as evidenced by the addition of 30 species to the state’s endangered species list but with so many dedicated people and strong legislation in place, the state will continue to protect this remarkable diversity of wildlife, said Endangered and Nongame Species Program Chief Kathy Clark.

Protections in place to ensure species thrive

The New Jersey Endangered and Nongame Species Conservation Act protects all wildlife included on the New Jersey Endangered Species List.

Bald eagle nests and roosting areas are also protected by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The law protects eagle nests and roosting areas.

Native bird nests are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treat Act, regardless of their conservation status in New Jersey. Bird nests should not be disturbed or destroyed during nesting season.

Wildlife officials have also been monitoring bald eagle populations across the state to detect highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). To date, New Jersey has not seen a population-level effect from HPAI in eagles.

The Road to Recovery

The fact that eagles and ospreys have been removed from state’s endangered species list is huge considering that in the 1970s and into the early 1980s, New Jersey had just one remaining bald eagle nest, a pair in Cumberland County.

The state’s eagle population had been devastated by widespread use of the pesticide DDT, and other treats, including habitat degradation and human disturbances.

When the federal government banned DDT in 1972, that marked the beginning of the comeback of the species.

Active nests surpassed 100 for the first time in decades by hitting 119 in 2012. Ten years later, the total had more than doubled in 250.

Today, bald eagles can be found in virtually every part of the state, with their highest numbers found along Delaware Bay, NJDEP reported.

In 2024, the state boasted a record 298 nesting pairs of bald eagles, of which 267 laid eggs.

Ospreys, also greatly affected by DDT use, dwindled to about 50 nests in New Jersey by the early 1970s.

In 2023, NJDEP Fish and Wildlife and Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey biologists documented a record 800 occupied osprey nests.

Click here for more information from NJDEP Fish & Wildlife on bald eagles and ospreys in New Jersey, including annual population trend reports, biology and history.

