Back in 2020, Bullhide Brewing Company announced plans to expand by building a new brewery at Cowtown Cowboy Outfitters, right next to the famous Cowtown Rodeo.

Years in the Making: The Story Behind Bullhide Brewing

Bullhide excitedly posted on social media in 2023 that, after many years of roadblocks, they would be breaking ground. By July of 2024, the brewery was in the final stages of getting its construction project off the ground

"Chalk it up to inexperience -- we thought we'd be open by now," the brewery posted on social media.

Now Hiring: Beertenders & Laborers for Grand Opening

By the end of 2024, the structure of the brewery became visible, and so did the vision of the owners of Bullhide Brewerythe vision of the owners of Bullhide Brewery — which is now hiring.

"We're looking for enthusiastic beertenders and laborers to join our team in downtown Cowtown."

What to Expect at Bullhide Brewing in Salem County

Here is what you can expect from the owners, Travis and Suzanne Zigo, when the brewery opens for business this spring.

Bullhide Brewery seeks to offer something for everyone. The spacious indoor-outdoor setting seamlessly blends rustic charm with modern comfort, creating an inviting atmosphere that makes every visitor feel at home. With regular events, seasonal festivals, and a commitment to bringing people together, it's more than a brewery – it will be a cornerstone of the community where stories begin and traditions take root.

So next time you make a trip to the world-famous Cowtown Rodeo, now you have another reason and venue to check out, the new Bullhide Brewery in the heart of Salem County at 761 US-40 in Pilesgrove.

Bullhide Brewery joins Farmers & Bankers Brewing in Woodstown and Lost Elephant Brewing Company in Elmer, becoming the third brewery in Salem County.

Follow Bullhide Brewing on social media for opening updates—or swing by Cowtown and see what’s brewing.