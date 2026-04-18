What To Expect From Walmart's Renovations In New Jersey

You run into your local Walmart, and something feels a little different. Maybe it's the extra space, or it's the layout. No, you're not imagining it!

Several stores in New Jersey are rolling out updates, so you may start noticing wider aisles, cleaner layouts, and more "eye-catching" displays, as well as refreshed signage and landscaping outside.

It's all about making your shopping experience faster, easier, and a whole lot more convenient.

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Walmart is my one-stop shop for everything. The only thing that gets me every time? Still no Apple Pay!

I always forget and have to sprint back to my car to get my credit card. All I ever carry with me is just my phone! But, I guess that's how they keep those prices lower than all the other stores.

New Jersey Walmart Stores Getting An Upgrade

NJ.com provided a list of stores slated for the big remodel, which also includes updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms.

Atlantic County Walmart Remodel Location

- 55 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton

Burlington County Walmart Remodel Location

- 2501 Route 130 South, Cinnaminson

Cumberland County Walmart Remodel Location

- 2291 North 2nd Street, Millville

Hunterdon County Walmart Remodel Location

- 152 Route 31 North, Flemington

Mercer County Walmart Remodel Location

- 1126 Route 9, Old Bridge

Morris County Walmart Remodel Location

- 48 Route 23, Riverdale

Ocean County Walmart Remodel Locations

- 580 Route 9, Lanoka Harbor

- 631 Route 9 South, Little Egg Harbor

Salem County Walmart Remodel Location

- 709 South Broadway, Pennsville

Sussex County Walmart Remodel Location

- 26 Hampton House Road, Newton

Union County Walmart Remodel Location

- 900 Springfield Road, Union

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