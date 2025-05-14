Dave Portnoy might as well buy a home in New Jersey with how often he’s coming here to sample our pizza.

Or maybe he’s a little too aware of our property taxes to make such a choice.

Regardless, El Presidente has been back in the Garden State recently to review our pizza for his “One Bite Review” YouTube channel, and his recent video highlighted more than just pizza with an incredible score.

Corner Square

Bayonne, NJ is home to Corner Square on Broadway, and Portnoy couldn’t speak highly enough about his experience there.

First he tries an unconventional pie.

While he usually sticks to plain pies, he tests the “Upsidedown Sicilian pie,” which he calls a Brooklyn pie.

“Very good,” he says of the bite despite working through a burning mouth (tech issues threw him off and he took a bite too soon, we’ve all been there).

This is really good though.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Corner Square’s Sicilian pie: 8.1

As for the standard One Bite Review of the plain circle pie:

“Great undercarriage… This is light as anything,” he says holding up his first slice of the round pie.

While the pizza guru was please, his one note was that the slice could use a napkin.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Corner Square in Bayonne, NJ: 8.1

Bonus Dave Portnoy review

In addition to the pizza, he was “forced” into trying their Cheesesteak.

Yeah, that’s right, Philadelphia, *we* can make great cheesesteaks too.

Great cheesesteak!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Corner Square’s cheesesteak: 9.1

Check out the full video here:

Corner Square is located at 956 Broadway in Bayonne, NJ

Consider yourself a New Jersey pizza foodie? Check out this list to see if you and Dave Portnoy see eye to eye on his previous pizza scores.

