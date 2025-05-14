🔻NJ woman accused of theft

DEPTFORD — A 36-year-old local woman has been accused of ripping off the parent teacher organization for which she volunteered, serving two Deptford public schools.

Tara Webb, of Deptford, was formally charged with theft of moveable property, greater than $50,000, over the course of several years, police said.

Webb had been serving as PTO treasurer for both Shady Lane School, which serves Kindergarten through 6th grade, and Pine Acres Early Learning Center, which runs from pre-Kindergarten through 1st grade.

A date of the alleged theft was given as February, in a complaint filed in the case.

NJ mom Tara Webb is accused of stealing from school PTO in Deptford (Salem County Jail, Google Maps)

Webb also allegedly failed to pay thousands of dollars in invoices, NJ.com reported.

She was held at Salem County Jail after her arrest, ahead of her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Anyone with further information, was asked to contact Det. Maureen Packer by calling 856-845-2220 or emailing mpacker@deptford-nj.org.

Families in the school district received a joint letter from Deptford School Superintendent Kevin Kanauss and Deptford Police on Tuesday.

The Deptford public school district involves eight schools spanning pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade, serving 4,247 students.

