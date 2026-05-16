When you drive on the road in Jersey, most days it feels like you're taking your life into your hands. Jersey is arguably one of the craziest places to drive. It seems like every day I'm driving around, I see something on the road that makes me say to myself, "Wow, never seen anyone do that before."

NJ Drivers Can Cause Some Problems On The Road

Like the other day, I was making a left onto Route 9 out of the Bayville Commons, and while waiting for oncoming traffic to pass so I could turn, the van behind me decided to drive up on my left, make a left turn, and then proceed to flip me off. I guess waiting for oncoming traffic to pass by was the wrong move, but what do I know?

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Ocean County, NJ, Is Home To Some Insane Intersections

Sometimes what makes driving around Jersey so crazy are the other drivers, but sometimes it's also our intersections. They can be a challenge to navigate, and can sometimes cause more problems.

For example, I hate the intersection of Ocean Gate Drive and Veeder. There's no signage as to who has the right of way; there aren't really any lines on the road to help guide people to where they need to be to drive safely. And every time I make the left off Ocean Gate Drive onto Veeder to get to Shoprite, I feel like I always say "Jesus take the wheel" because I never know what's going to happen next.

What Are The Most Hated Intersections In Ocean County, NJ?

It's not just Ocean Gate Drive and Veeder; these are the 25 intersections in Ocean County that locals truly can't stand. Which ones did we miss?