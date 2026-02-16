When you live in Jersey, there's one thing you start to really enjoy more than people in other states, and that's arguing about things in Jersey. Who has the best breakfast sandwich? Who has the best pizza? What's the worst intersection in the state? Does Central Jersey exist?

Odds are, if you live in Jersey, you've had these conversations at least once. But one thing we can all agree on is that New Jersey has some of the best food in the country. If you want amazing, fresh seafood, Jersey has you covered. Delicious, fall-off-the-bone BBQ? Jersey has great bbq spots. You want a restaurant with a waterfront view? Jersey has you covered.

3 New Jersey Restaurants Named The Best In America For 2026

And now, it's not just us who think Jersey has some of the best restaurants in the country. A new survey by USA Today mentions 3 restaurants in New Jersey that are ranked among America's best restaurants for 2026.

The Pasta Shop In Denville, NJ Named One Of The Best Places To Eat

The Pasta Shop in Denville came up first and is known for its fresh, hand-rolled pasta. In fact, it's not too uncommon to have to wait up to 3 hours to grab a table here because people come from far and wide to grab a chicken cutlet topped with garlic linguine.

Ram & Rooster Ranks As NJ's Top Chinese Restaurant For 2026

Next up on the list was the Ram & Rooster in Metuchen. This Chinese restaurant is intimate, seating only about 28 people, and is the only Chinese Restaurant in New Jersey ot feature a prix fixe menu, meaning a pre-set multi-course meal. Owner Sean Yang opened the eatery as a love letter to his Chinese heritage.

Angelina's In Sea Bright, NJ, Is The Jersey Shore's Best Italian Restaurant

And lastly, here at the shore, Angelina's in Sea Bright was ranked as the best restaurant for Italian food in New Jersey. Angelina's features great service, out-of-this-world homemade Italian food, and is the perfect setting for a Sunday night dinner. But you'll want to make your reservations now, it's not unusual for Angelina's to be filled up at least a month in advance.

