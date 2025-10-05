It feels like it’s impossible, but I promise there is a time you can avoid crowds.

And maybe I’m the only crazy person who wants to shop at a place when there aren’t many people around.

Something about being able to put my headphones in and shop seemingly in peace with few people around intrigues me. I hate the hustle and bustle type feel when you go to the grocery store in the mid-morning or early afternoon. I would never be able to live in a city.

The best time to shop for groceries is right before the store closes. If the one nearest you closes at 10 p.m., then go at 9 or 9:30. The shelves are still fully stocked (for the most part), and anything you would want will still be there.

But you get the added benefit of basically shopping by yourself. I’ve done it numerous times over the last few weeks. The store is basically a ghost town.

Something that may take you an hour during the day will only take 30 minutes in the evening.

I’m surprised that more people don’t do it. Maybe everyone’s already holed up for the night and knows they’re going tomorrow.

Or maybe after reading this, a new wave of night shoppers will be born. Either way, I’m letting the secret out now. Grocery shopping at night is the way to go to avoid crowds.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark.

