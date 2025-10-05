The Giants got on the board last Sunday. They got their first win of the 2025 season against the 3-0 Chargers. Today, they laid an egg.

It was the first start of rookie Quarterback Jaxson Dart’s career last week when he brought home the victory.

Giant fans haven’t been able to feel something for quite some time, and in typical Giants fashion, they let their fans feel positivity for a total of six days. They lost to the Saints 26-14 on Sunday and turned the ball over on five straight possessions.

Jaxson Dart won in his debut, but star receiver Malik Nabers left the game in the second quarter with a torn ACL. You could feel the effects of Nabers not being out on the field today. Although there were tons of positives surrounding the team last week, that seemingly all came crashing down this week.

Head coach Brian Daboll is coaching for his job this season and needs to see wins in order to stay.

Is there more good football to come for the Giants? It’s going to be tough. They face the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles twice in the next four weeks, the first of which coming this Thursday night.

The Giants are going to have to pull off an upset win in order to get their good vibes back. They have only beaten the Eagles three times since 2017. It's been as lopsided of a matchup as it can get. For Daboll's sake, Dart needs to have a performance like his debut, not like this week.

