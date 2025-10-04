Before you know it, the busy holiday season will be here. And even though online shopping is now part of the norm, local retail stores still get slammed with foot traffic.

And that's a good thing, too. There's just something to be said about shopping in person compared to ordering everything digitally.

In fact, some of that holiday shopping has already begun. And it's smart since some of those early shoppers would prefer to avoid the crowds that are promised to come later in the year.

With that said, not all customers are created equal, and that may include you. As the shopping season ramps up, it's important to keep in mind what drives retail and grocery workers nuts when it comes to a select group of customers.

Don't be that customer

It may not be the holiday season yet, but that's not stopping some customers from being difficult. From arguing over return policies to just being plain difficult, some people just don't get it.

Here's a look at 21 of the pet peeves retail workers have about customers, according to them.

Arguing over return policies Blaming employees for coupons not working Complaining about long lines Complaining over the price Complicating the checkout process Insisting you know more than the employees Coming to shop just before closing time Expecting anything to be gift wrapped Taking anger out on employees over your personal problems Insisting oversized purchases get bagged when then they don't fit Leaving perishable items where they don't belong Letting kids run around unsupervised Getting mad at employees for being in your way When an employee says happy holidays instead of Merry Christmas (during the holiday rush) Messing up store displays Causing mass confusion over gift receipts Getting mad at employees because an item is out of stock Insisting the employee "check the back" Asking an employee to pick the perfect gift Tell the employee you feel sorry for them they have to work now Not treating employees like they're human being

