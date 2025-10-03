Sometimes it's easy to forget what the benefits are of living in New Jersey. Yes, there's a lot to complain about, such as traffic and taxes. But those downfalls are masked by the things that make the Garden State so great.

One of the biggest benefits of living in New Jersey is no doubt the food. We are, after the all, the diner capital of the world. That right there says it all.

But outside those diners, we still have so much to celebrate when it comes to amazing cuisine. Whether it's Italian food, Chinese food, or that good old fashioned hamburger, New Jersey never disappoints.

And if you're a fan of sushi, then there's even more good news for you. New Jersey just added another great sushi restaurant to the list, with this one being centrally located in Freehold, NJ.

Kuna Sushi in Freehold, NJ Google Maps loading...

Kura Sushi opens in Freehold

Located at the Freehold Raceway Mall, Kura Sushi is now open for business. And for anyone who love sushi, this is a must to try.

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 marks the grand opening, which is promised to be full of fun with prizes. Plus, grand opening specials to help you get the most of all your favorite sushi pieces.

And with the Freehold Raceway Mall right there, along with apple picking right down the road, it's a great way to plan an afternoon with lunch or dinner in between.

Check out the full menu, including all the special offers for grand opening weekend, here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.