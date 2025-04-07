Is your baby’s name Republican or Democrat? There’s a difference

Nameberry is a go-to source for baby names, and a recent study reveals just how much politics is playing an unexpected role in what we call our little ones. The results show a crazy trend: names in "red" states (Republican-leaning) and "blue" states (Democrat-leaning) are very different from each other.

Now if it were a conscious decision, I would think red states might tend to give baby boys tougher sounding, less woke names, like perhaps Hunter for a boy. Yet there’s Hunter Biden. So what do I know?

Differences in name choices

What they found was in red states more babies are given names with more English origins whereas blue state babies are given names rooted more in non-English languages.

Also, it was surprising to learn in blue states baby’s names are spelled more traditionally but in red states is where creative spellings took place. I thought it would have been the opposite.

But it’s doubtful any of this was a conscious decision. Yet there is a distinct difference when they looked for names with the highest disparity in Republican-leaning and Democrat-leaning states.

Did you inadvertently name-give your kid a Democrat name or a Republican name?

Bluest Girl Names

