My daughter just joined the U.S. Coast Guard and I’m damn proud

Two stories about my daughter Mina. One from years ago; one from last week.

My girl was never what people used to call a tomboy, but for a girl who loved dolls and dresses and Barbie, she had hysterical sass and a tough-as-nails spirit. She was a cute little spitfire and seemed afraid of nothing.

When she was 3 years old, I took her to Disney World. I think by law you must bring young girls to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom Park. They do a makeover and not just any makeover. With hair, makeup, and wardrobe, they turn your little girl into a princess. She did this, and you could tell it made her feel special.

China Disney AP loading...

'I want to do something big'

Afterwards, walked through the park with her feeling confident and happy, and at one point we stopped and she stared for a long time at Cinderella’s Castle. The centerpiece of the Magic Kingdom loomed larger than life, and hers was no quick appreciative glance. She took it in, and I could see her mind’s gears turning as she breathed something deep into her soul. I wanted to ask what she was thinking about but at the same time, I didn’t want to interrupt whatever deep thought she was having.

Then, with eyes still locked on the castle, she said something I never forgot.

Disney AP loading...

“I want to do something big.” Her words struck me as almost otherworldly coming from a 3-year-old. Eyes still locked on the castle, and talking more to her most inner self than to me, she added, “Bigger than big.”

She went on to do dance and ballet, made friends everywhere, took gymnastics and swimming, track and field, won a fashion show, got heavily involved in theater in high school, and can create amazing art so impressive I thought she would go to art school in Savannah, Georgia.

Not all girls dream of being a princess. Some women dream big. Bigger than big.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

My daughter's American Dream

Her dream is to serve our nation, to protect our borders, and to save lives. Last week my daughter was sworn in as a recruit in the United States Coast Guard.

She has thought about it for years. She loves our country and is thinking bigger than herself. She has been tenacious in her quest and her boot camp starts in September in Cape May.

She is aiming for Maritime Enforcement Specialist, a higher order of law enforcement within the Coast Guard. It’s the kind of specialist involved with opposed boardings of vessels running drugs, and weapons, and even active in counter-terrorism missions.

I’m so proud of her. She’s my only daughter and one of my heroes.

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈